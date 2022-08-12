Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Rating) by 68.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,252 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 22,432 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cavco Industries were worth $2,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CVCO. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $721,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $647,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 8,005 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,461 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,135,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. 92.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CVCO opened at $278.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.14. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $179.47 and a one year high of $327.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $243.33.

Cavco Industries ( NASDAQ:CVCO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $6.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by $2.68. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 24.87%. The firm had revenue of $588.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.00 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 24.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CVCO shares. Wedbush upgraded Cavco Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $315.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Cavco Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Cavco Industries from $322.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Monday.

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, and MidCountry brands.

