CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CDW in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on CDW from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CDW from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.83.

CDW Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of CDW stock opened at $175.71 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $166.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $23.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.91, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.12. CDW has a 1-year low of $152.15 and a 1-year high of $208.71.

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.18. CDW had a return on equity of 132.68% and a net margin of 4.41%. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that CDW will post 9.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,074 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CDW by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 18,116 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,241,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in CDW by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 30,913 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,330,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of CDW during the fourth quarter worth $14,396,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of CDW by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 132,279 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,088,000 after buying an additional 6,641 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

