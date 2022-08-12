Centrica plc (LON:CNA) Insider Kate Ringrose Buys 182 Shares of Stock

Centrica plc (LON:CNA – Get Rating) insider Kate Ringrose bought 182 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 82 ($0.99) per share, with a total value of £149.24 ($180.33).
Centrica Stock Performance
Shares of LON CNA opened at GBX 77.76 ($0.94) on Friday. Centrica plc has a 12-month low of GBX 49.37 ($0.60) and a 12-month high of GBX 93.88 ($1.13). The company has a market cap of £4.59 billion and a PE ratio of 777.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 83.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 80.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.45.
Centrica Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%.
About Centrica
Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Energy Marketing & Trading, and Upstream segments.
