Centrica plc (LON:CNA) Insider Kate Ringrose Buys 182 Shares of Stock

Centrica plc (LON:CNA – Get Rating) insider Kate Ringrose bought 182 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 82 ($0.99) per share, with a total value of £149.24 ($180.33).

Shares of LON CNA opened at GBX 77.76 ($0.94) on Friday. Centrica plc has a 12-month low of GBX 49.37 ($0.60) and a 12-month high of GBX 93.88 ($1.13). The company has a market cap of £4.59 billion and a PE ratio of 777.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 83.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 80.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.45.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CNA shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 97 ($1.17) price objective on shares of Centrica in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.45) target price on shares of Centrica in a report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Centrica in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Centrica from GBX 90 ($1.09) to GBX 125 ($1.51) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Centrica from GBX 123 ($1.49) to GBX 121 ($1.46) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 101.33 ($1.22).

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Energy Marketing & Trading, and Upstream segments.

