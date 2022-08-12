CIBC Lowers Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) Price Target to C$5.30

Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at CIBC from C$5.75 to C$5.30 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 32.74% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$13.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Cormark dropped their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$12.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$11.75 to C$10.25 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$9.53.

CVE EQX opened at C$7.88 on Wednesday. Equinox Gold has a twelve month low of C$4.25 and a twelve month high of C$8.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28. The stock has a market cap of C$892.46 million and a P/E ratio of -43.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.88.

In other news, Director Christian Milau sold 5,148 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.85, for a total transaction of C$35,263.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 244,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,673,489.25. In other news, Director Christian Milau sold 5,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.85, for a total transaction of C$35,263.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 244,305 shares in the company, valued at C$1,673,489.25. Also, Director Gregory Smith sold 24,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.75, for a total value of C$191,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 325,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,523,958. Over the last three months, insiders sold 37,847 shares of company stock valued at $284,862.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

