Cineplex (TSE:CGX) Price Target Cut to C$16.00

Cineplex (TSE:CGX – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$20.00 to C$16.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 40.60% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CGX. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Cineplex from C$18.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Cineplex from C$19.00 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on Cineplex from C$19.50 to C$18.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$16.75.

Cineplex stock opened at C$11.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,933.30, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of C$721.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.58. Cineplex has a one year low of C$10.35 and a one year high of C$15.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$11.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$12.36.

Cineplex ( TSE:CGX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.67) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$228.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$195.30 million. On average, analysts forecast that Cineplex will post 0.9900001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.

