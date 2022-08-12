Cineplex (TSE:CGX) Price Target Cut to C$16.00

Cineplex (TSE:CGX – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$20.00 to C$16.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 40.60% from the company’s current price.
Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CGX. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Cineplex from C$18.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Cineplex from C$19.00 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on Cineplex from C$19.50 to C$18.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$16.75.
Cineplex Trading Down 1.5 %
Cineplex stock opened at C$11.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,933.30, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of C$721.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.58. Cineplex has a one year low of C$10.35 and a one year high of C$15.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$11.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$12.36.
Cineplex Company Profile
Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.
Recommended Stories
- Look at Honeywell for a Steady and Diversified Stock
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Disney (NYSE: DIS) Shares Just Gave Investors A Massive Signal
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Solar Stocks Shine Brightly After Passage Of Clean Energy Bill
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Cineplex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cineplex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.