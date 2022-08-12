Citigroup Lowers Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target to $75.00

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.35% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut Micron Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Mizuho decreased their price target on Micron Technology from $84.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen decreased their price target on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Wedbush decreased their price target on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.54.

Shares of MU opened at $62.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $68.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.12, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.44. Micron Technology has a 12 month low of $51.40 and a 12 month high of $98.45.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $8.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 30.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Micron Technology will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 144.9% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 338 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Concorde Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 912.5% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 405 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 440 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

