Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 693,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 39,720 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor were worth $2,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Clear Channel Outdoor during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Clear Channel Outdoor during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Clear Channel Outdoor during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in Clear Channel Outdoor during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Clear Channel Outdoor during the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CCO. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.65 to $1.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.15 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $4.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Barrington Research dropped their price target on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $5.00 to $3.25 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Clear Channel Outdoor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.10.

In other news, major shareholder Pacific Investment Management sold 561,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.58, for a total value of $886,556.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 104,872,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165,698,614.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Clear Channel Outdoor stock opened at $1.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.40. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.91 and a 1-year high of $4.10. The stock has a market cap of $807.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 2.62.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $525.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $536.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.42) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas and Europe. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures.

