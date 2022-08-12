Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on CLSD. TheStreet lowered Clearside Biomedical from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Clearside Biomedical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

Shares of CLSD stock opened at $1.55 on Wednesday. Clearside Biomedical has a twelve month low of $1.26 and a twelve month high of $7.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.71. The stock has a market cap of $93.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.67 and a beta of 1.90.

Clearside Biomedical ( NASDAQ:CLSD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13). Clearside Biomedical had a negative net margin of 5.54% and a negative return on equity of 5.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Clearside Biomedical will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Clearside Biomedical during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Clearside Biomedical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Clearside Biomedical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Clearside Biomedical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 100.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 9,109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the revolutionizing the delivery of therapies to the back of the eye through the suprachoroidal space. The company offers XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of uveitis macular edema.

