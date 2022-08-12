Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) vs. Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) Critical Review

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Rating) and Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Verastem and Clovis Oncology’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Verastem alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Verastem $2.05 million 110.00 -$71.20 million ($0.43) -2.81 Clovis Oncology $148.76 million 1.40 -$264.52 million ($2.00) -0.73

Verastem has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Clovis Oncology. Verastem is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Clovis Oncology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

Verastem has a beta of 0.78, meaning that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Clovis Oncology has a beta of 0.45, meaning that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Verastem and Clovis Oncology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Verastem 0 0 4 0 3.00 Clovis Oncology 0 2 0 0 2.00

Verastem presently has a consensus price target of $5.33, suggesting a potential upside of 340.77%. Clovis Oncology has a consensus price target of $4.88, suggesting a potential upside of 236.21%. Given Verastem’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Verastem is more favorable than Clovis Oncology.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

73.3% of Verastem shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.6% of Clovis Oncology shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.9% of Verastem shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.4% of Clovis Oncology shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Verastem and Clovis Oncology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verastem -2,007.44% -100.92% -71.55% Clovis Oncology -187.70% N/A -55.17%

Summary

Verastem beats Clovis Oncology on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Verastem

(Get Rating)

Verastem, Inc., a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing and commercializing drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its product in development includes VS-6766, a dual rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma (RAF)/mitogen-activated protein kinase (MEK) clamp that blocks MEK kinase activity and the ability of RAF to phosphorylate MEK. The company also engages in developing RAMP 201, an adaptive two-part multicenter, parallel cohort, randomized open label trial to evaluate the efficacy and safety of VS-6766 and in combination with defactinib, an oral small molecule inhibitor of focal adhesion kinase (FAK) in patients with recurrent low grade serous ovarian cancer; and RAMP 202, which is in Phase 2 trial to evaluate the safety of VS-6766 in combination with defactinib in patients with KRAS and BRAF mutant non-small cell lung cancer following treatment with a platinum-based regimen and immune checkpoint inhibitor. Verastem, Inc. has license agreements with Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. for the development, commercialization, and manufacture of products containing VS-6766; and Pfizer Inc. to research, develop, manufacture, and commercialize products containing Pfizer's inhibitors of FAK for therapeutic, diagnostic and prophylactic uses in humans. In addition, it has clinical collaboration agreement with Amgen, Inc. to evaluate the combination of VS-6766 with Amgen's KRAS-G12C inhibitor LUMAKRASTM which in Phase 1/2 trial entitled RAMP 203. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Needham, Massachusetts.

About Clovis Oncology

(Get Rating)

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca. As of 4/6/18, Rubraca® (rucaparib) is also approved by the FDA for the maintenance treatment of adult patients with recurrent epithelial ovarian, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer who are in a complete or partial response to platinum-based chemotherapy. FDA granted regular approval for Rubraca in this second, broader and earlier-line indication on a priority review timeline based on positive data from the phase 3 ARIEL3 clinical trial. Biomarker testing is not required for patients to be prescribed Rubraca in this maintenance treatment indication.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Verastem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verastem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.