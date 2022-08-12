Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,142 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,622 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF were worth $1,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 618.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,287 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF during the first quarter worth about $268,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $404,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 34,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 11,543 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF alerts:

First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IFV opened at $18.66 on Friday. First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF has a one year low of $16.86 and a one year high of $24.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.79.

First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.238 per share. This is an increase from First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.