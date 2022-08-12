Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 40,141 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Six Flags Entertainment were worth $1,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. bought a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment Stock Down 18.2 %

SIX stock opened at $21.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.32 and a 200 day moving average of $33.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 2.20. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a 52 week low of $19.80 and a 52 week high of $47.24.

Six Flags Entertainment ( NYSE:SIX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $435.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.50 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 10.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SIX. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $46.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $41.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $57.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $55.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.70.

In other Six Flags Entertainment news, CFO Gary Mick purchased 1,325 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.82 per share, with a total value of $31,561.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $714,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Six Flags Entertainment news, CFO Gary Mick purchased 1,325 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.82 per share, with a total value of $31,561.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $714,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arik W. Ruchim purchased 50,000 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.34 per share, with a total value of $1,467,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,475,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $277,996,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 348,325 shares of company stock valued at $10,040,612. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

