Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 435 Shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,393 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $1,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPO. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the 4th quarter worth $103,216,000. Gates Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in XPO Logistics in the fourth quarter worth about $92,223,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in XPO Logistics by 146.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 938,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $72,669,000 after buying an additional 556,991 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in XPO Logistics by 149.1% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 502,160 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,882,000 after buying an additional 300,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dendur Capital LP purchased a new stake in XPO Logistics in the fourth quarter worth about $21,433,000. Institutional investors own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

XPO Logistics Price Performance

NYSE:XPO opened at $57.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.06. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.09 and a 1 year high of $90.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Insider Transactions at XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics ( NYSE:XPO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 45.28% and a net margin of 5.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total value of $2,674,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,361,730 shares in the company, valued at $340,288,937.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on XPO. Susquehanna reduced their price target on XPO Logistics from $97.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen reduced their price target on XPO Logistics to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on XPO Logistics from $97.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays dropped their price objective on XPO Logistics from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on XPO Logistics from $81.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.40.

About XPO Logistics

(Get Rating)

XPO Logistics, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.