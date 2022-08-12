Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $1.55 Million Stock Holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,837 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,785 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II were worth $1,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 126.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,766 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 8,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $251,000.

Shares of NASDAQ BSTZ opened at $22.46 on Friday. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II has a 52-week low of $19.14 and a 52-week high of $43.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.72.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.192 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.26%.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II, is a limited-term closed-end equity fund. BSTZ commenced operations in June 2019 with the investment objectives of providing total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. Under normal market conditions, the Trust will invest at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities issued by U.S.

