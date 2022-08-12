Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $1.60 Million Stake in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,285 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,637 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF were worth $1,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Transform Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $2,520,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $544,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $267,000. Finally, Cidel Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000.

KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA KRBN opened at $49.30 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.76. KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF has a twelve month low of $35.01 and a twelve month high of $56.07.

