Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $1.68 Million Stock Holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,777 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in NiSource were worth $1,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC lifted its stake in NiSource by 4.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NiSource by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 75,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in NiSource by 4.5% in the first quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 8,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in NiSource by 1.6% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 25,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its holdings in NiSource by 0.5% in the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 83,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NI shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on NiSource in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on NiSource from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Edward Jones upgraded NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on NiSource from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on NiSource to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.29.

NiSource Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE:NI opened at $30.42 on Friday. NiSource Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.65 and a fifty-two week high of $32.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.78.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). NiSource had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 10.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that NiSource Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NiSource Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.04%.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 853,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

Featured Articles

