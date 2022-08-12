Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Stake in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,507 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF were worth $1,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 363,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,026,000 after purchasing an additional 54,070 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 96,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,548,000 after acquiring an additional 33,981 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 91,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,015,000 after acquiring an additional 5,492 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 82,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,527,000 after purchasing an additional 4,759 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 66,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,646,000 after purchasing an additional 10,538 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of ROBT stock opened at $42.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.74. First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF has a 12 month low of $35.92 and a 12 month high of $58.00.

First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a $0.068 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%.

