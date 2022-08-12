Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 28,934 Shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) by 64.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,934 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Easterly Government Properties were worth $1,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DEA. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 68.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,328,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,459,000 after purchasing an additional 539,806 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,850,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,184,000 after acquiring an additional 444,126 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ grew its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 1,514,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,724,000 after purchasing an additional 415,799 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,317,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Easterly Government Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,718,000. Institutional investors own 84.55% of the company’s stock.

DEA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Compass Point cut their price target on shares of Easterly Government Properties to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $24.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Easterly Government Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.20.

Easterly Government Properties stock opened at $18.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.27 and a beta of 0.52. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.01 and a 52 week high of $23.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.92. The company has a quick ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 321.22%.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

