Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its position in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 571 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Bill.com were worth $1,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Bill.com in the fourth quarter worth about $185,970,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bill.com by 83.0% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 821,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,593,000 after acquiring an additional 372,416 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Bill.com by 59.6% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 934,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,240,000 after buying an additional 349,000 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,339,000. Finally, Kensico Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,619,000. 99.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Bill.com

In other news, General Counsel Rajesh A. Aji sold 802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.86, for a total transaction of $96,127.72. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 4,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,488.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Rajesh A. Aji sold 5,504 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $825,600.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $615,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Rajesh A. Aji sold 802 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.86, for a total transaction of $96,127.72. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 4,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,488.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,478 shares of company stock valued at $8,971,636 in the last 90 days. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Bill.com Price Performance

Several analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Bill.com from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Friday, July 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $366.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $375.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $265.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bill.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $229.05.

Shares of NYSE BILL opened at $150.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.10 and a beta of 2.26. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.87 and a 12 month high of $348.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

About Bill.com

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial intelligence enabled financial software platform that creates seamless connections among users, suppliers, and the clients.

