Comparing Broadscale Acquisition (NASDAQ:SCLE) and Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY)

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating) and Broadscale Acquisition (NASDAQ:SCLE – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

40.1% of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.7% of Broadscale Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and Broadscale Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure 0 6 3 0 2.33 Broadscale Acquisition 0 0 1 0 3.00

Volatility and Risk

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure currently has a consensus target price of $38.75, indicating a potential upside of 9.53%. Given Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure is more favorable than Broadscale Acquisition.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Broadscale Acquisition has a beta of 0.02, meaning that its stock price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and Broadscale Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure -1.66% -1.08% -0.20% Broadscale Acquisition N/A -13.57% 0.69%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and Broadscale Acquisition’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure $1.21 billion 3.28 -$30.08 million ($0.16) -221.13 Broadscale Acquisition N/A N/A $6.34 million N/A N/A

Broadscale Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure.

About Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, Uruguay, Spain, Italy, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 39 assets comprising 2,044 megawatts (MW) of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 55 thermal megawatts of district heating capacity; 1,229 miles of electric transmission lines; and 17.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets. The company was formerly known as Atlantica Yield plc and changed its name to Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc in May 2020. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Brentford, the United Kingdom.

About Broadscale Acquisition

Broadscale Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses in the energy, transportation, buildings, manufacturing, and food and agriculture sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

