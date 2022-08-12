Comparing Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) & Lexaria Bioscience (NASDAQ:LEXX)

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR – Get Rating) and Lexaria Bioscience (NASDAQ:LEXX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Kezar Life Sciences and Lexaria Bioscience’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Kezar Life Sciences alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kezar Life Sciences N/A -33.99% -31.15% Lexaria Bioscience -3,960.36% -63.62% -62.36%

Volatility & Risk

Kezar Life Sciences has a beta of 0.16, indicating that its share price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lexaria Bioscience has a beta of 0.15, indicating that its share price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kezar Life Sciences N/A N/A -$54.63 million ($1.04) -9.38 Lexaria Bioscience $720,000.00 26.75 -$4.03 million N/A N/A

This table compares Kezar Life Sciences and Lexaria Bioscience’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Lexaria Bioscience has higher revenue and earnings than Kezar Life Sciences.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Kezar Life Sciences and Lexaria Bioscience, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kezar Life Sciences 0 0 2 0 3.00 Lexaria Bioscience 0 0 0 0 N/A

Kezar Life Sciences presently has a consensus target price of $19.67, suggesting a potential upside of 101.50%. Given Kezar Life Sciences’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Kezar Life Sciences is more favorable than Lexaria Bioscience.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

71.0% of Kezar Life Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.6% of Lexaria Bioscience shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.7% of Kezar Life Sciences shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.6% of Lexaria Bioscience shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Kezar Life Sciences beats Lexaria Bioscience on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kezar Life Sciences

(Get Rating)

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in immune-mediated diseases and cancer in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for various indications, including lupus nephritis, dermatomyositis, and polymyositis; and Phase 1b clinical trials in systemic lupus erythematosus and lupus nephritis. Its preclinical products include KZR-261, a novel first-in-class protein secretion inhibitor for the treatment of KZR-261; and KZR-TBD for the treatment of oncology and immunology. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in South San Francisco, California.

About Lexaria Bioscience

(Get Rating)

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. operates as a biotechnology company. Its patented drug delivery technology, DehydraTECH, improves the way active pharmaceutical ingredients enter the bloodstream by promoting effective oral delivery. The company's DehydraTECH has demonstrated the ability to increase bio-absorption with cannabinoids and nicotine by 5-10x and in some instances with cannabinoids by 27x compared to standard industry formulations, reduce time of onset from 1 – 2 hours to minutes, and mask unwanted tastes; and is also being evaluated for orally administered anti-viral drugs, non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), PDE5 inhibitors, and others. DehydraTECH also deliver drugs effectively across the blood brain barrier. It operates a licensed in-house research laboratory and holds intellectual property portfolio with 23 patents granted and approximately 50 patents pending worldwide. Lexaria Bioscience Corp. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Kelowna, Canada.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Kezar Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kezar Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.