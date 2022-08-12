Comparing POET Technologies (NASDAQ:POET) & Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT)

POET Technologies (NASDAQ:POET – Get Rating) and Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

21.1% of Meta Materials shares are held by institutional investors. 17.5% of Meta Materials shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

POET Technologies has a beta of 0.62, suggesting that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Meta Materials has a beta of 1.52, suggesting that its stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score POET Technologies 0 0 2 0 3.00 Meta Materials 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for POET Technologies and Meta Materials, as provided by MarketBeat.

POET Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 124.72%. Given POET Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe POET Technologies is more favorable than Meta Materials.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares POET Technologies and Meta Materials’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio POET Technologies $210,000.00 622.03 -$15.67 million ($0.49) -7.27 Meta Materials $4.08 million 86.33 -$91.00 million -0.30 -3.25

POET Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Meta Materials. POET Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Meta Materials, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares POET Technologies and Meta Materials’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets POET Technologies N/A -77.74% -71.46% Meta Materials -877.43% -23.71% -18.50%

Summary

Meta Materials beats POET Technologies on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About POET Technologies

POET Technologies Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells discrete and integrated opto-electronic solutions in Canada, the United States, and Singapore. It offers integration solutions based on the POET Optical Interposer, a novel platform that allows the seamless integration of electronic and photonic devices into a single multi-chip module using advanced wafer-level semiconductor manufacturing techniques and packaging methods. It also develops photonic integrated components. The company serves the data center, telecommunications, Internet of things and industrial sensing, automotive LIDAR, optical coherence tomography for medical devices, virtual reality systems markets. The company was formerly known as Opel Technologies Inc. and changed its name to POET Technologies Inc. in June 2013. POET Technologies Inc. was incorporated in 1972 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Meta Materials

Meta Materials Inc. invents, designs, develops, and manufactures various functional materials and nanocomposites. Its products include metaAIR, a laser glare protection eyewear; NANOWEB, a transparent conductive film; holoOPTIX, a holographic optical element; glucoWISE, a non-invasive glucose measurement device; and metaSURFACE, which allows an enhancement in signal to noise ratio of up to 40 times for magnetic resonance imaging scans. The company also develops and produces nano-optic structures and color-shifting foils that are used in authentication and brand protection applications in various markets, including banknotes, secure government documents, and commercial branding, as well as engages in the research, development, and manufacture of smart materials. Its customers are OEM providers in various industries, including aerospace, automotive, consumer electronics, communications, energy, banknote and brand security, and medical devices. The company was formerly known as Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. and changed its name to Meta Materials Inc. in June 2021. Meta Materials Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Dartmouth, Canada.

