Compass Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) Short Interest Up 1,412.5% in July

Compass Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CMPGY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 84,700 shares, an increase of 1,412.5% from the July 15th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 539,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:CMPGY opened at $23.71 on Friday. Compass Group has a one year low of $19.32 and a one year high of $25.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.17.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.1032 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a yield of 1.18%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CMPGY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Compass Group from GBX 2,050 ($24.77) to GBX 2,100 ($25.37) in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. HSBC lowered shares of Compass Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised shares of Compass Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Compass Group from GBX 1,825 ($22.05) to GBX 1,940 ($23.44) in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Compass Group from GBX 1,500 ($18.12) to GBX 1,575 ($19.03) in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

Compass Group PLC operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

