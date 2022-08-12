Compass Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) Short Interest Up 1,412.5% in July

Compass Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CMPGY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 84,700 shares, an increase of 1,412.5% from the July 15th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 539,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Compass Group Price Performance
OTCMKTS:CMPGY opened at $23.71 on Friday. Compass Group has a one year low of $19.32 and a one year high of $25.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.17.
Compass Group Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.1032 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a yield of 1.18%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About Compass Group
Compass Group PLC operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Compass Group (CMPGY)
- Look at Honeywell for a Steady and Diversified Stock
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Disney (NYSE: DIS) Shares Just Gave Investors A Massive Signal
- Solar Stocks Shine Brightly After Passage Of Clean Energy Bill
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Compass Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.