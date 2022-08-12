comScore, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of ($0.15) Per Share (NASDAQ:SCOR)

comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for comScore in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Thind now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.15) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.14). The consensus estimate for comScore’s current full-year earnings is ($0.52) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for comScore’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.48) EPS.

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $93.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.00 million. comScore had a negative net margin of 2.53% and a negative return on equity of 4.48%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of comScore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th.

comScore stock opened at $2.24 on Thursday. comScore has a 12-month low of $1.52 and a 12-month high of $4.15. The stock has a market cap of $203.18 million, a P/E ratio of -8.30 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SCOR. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of comScore in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Maryland Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of comScore in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of comScore in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in comScore in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in comScore in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 61.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider William Paul Livek purchased 259,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.90 per share, for a total transaction of $492,677.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,058,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,911,497.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider William Paul Livek acquired 259,304 shares of comScore stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.90 per share, for a total transaction of $492,677.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,058,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,911,497.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher T. Wilson sold 16,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.67, for a total transaction of $28,254.73. Following the sale, the insider now owns 158,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,910.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures advertising, consumer behavior, and audiences across media platforms in the United States, Europe, Latin America, Canada, and internationally. The company offers ratings and planning products and services, including Media Metrix Multi-Platform and Mobile Metrix, which measure Websites and apps on computers, smartphones, and tablets; Video Metrix that delivers measurement of digital video consumption; Plan Metrix, which offers understanding of consumer lifestyle; TV Essentials that combines TV viewing information with marketing segmentation and consumer databases; and StationView Essentials to understand consumer viewing patterns and characteristics.

