Concord Acquisition Corp (NYSE:CND) Shares Purchased by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Concord Acquisition Corp (NYSE:CND – Get Rating) by 29.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,699 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,989 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Concord Acquisition were worth $176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Concord Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $1,480,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Concord Acquisition by 130.0% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 20,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares in the last quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new position in Concord Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $436,000. BlueMar Capital Management LLC grew its position in Concord Acquisition by 113.7% during the 4th quarter. BlueMar Capital Management LLC now owns 213,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 113,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gillson Capital LP grew its position in Concord Acquisition by 104.4% during the 4th quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 275,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,869,000 after purchasing an additional 140,883 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.88% of the company’s stock.

Concord Acquisition Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE CND opened at $10.03 on Friday. Concord Acquisition Corp has a twelve month low of $9.83 and a twelve month high of $13.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.98.

About Concord Acquisition

Concord Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in financial services and financial technology sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

