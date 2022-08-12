Contrasting B Communications (BCOMF) and Its Competitors

B Communications (OTCMKTS:BCOMF – Get Rating) is one of 42 public companies in the “Communication services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare B Communications to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares B Communications and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio B Communications $2.73 billion $39.93 million 20.81 B Communications Competitors $3.21 billion -$802.12 million 0.19

B Communications’ peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than B Communications. B Communications is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

51.5% of shares of all “Communication services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 18.6% of shares of all “Communication services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares B Communications and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets B Communications 1.11% 6.76% 0.60% B Communications Competitors -85.73% -63.83% -12.08%

Risk and Volatility

B Communications has a beta of 1.41, meaning that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, B Communications’ peers have a beta of 1.31, meaning that their average share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for B Communications and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score B Communications 0 0 0 0 N/A B Communications Competitors 139 446 615 19 2.42

As a group, “Communication services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 49.85%. Given B Communications’ peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe B Communications has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

B Communications beats its peers on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About B Communications

(Get Rating)

B Communications Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications services for business and private customers in Israel. The company offers landline communication services, mobile telephone radio services, data transmission and communication services, international communication services, multi-channel satellite and network television services, Internet infrastructure and access services, call center services, and maintenance and development of communications infrastructure services. It also engages in the provision of communications services to other communications providers, including wholesale market services, distribution of television and radio broadcasts, and supply and maintenance of equipment and services in customer premises. The company was formerly known as 012 Smile. Communications Ltd. and changed its name to B Communications Ltd. in March 2010. B Communications Ltd. was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

