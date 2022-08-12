Contrasting Vicinity Motor (NASDAQ:VEV) & Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Vicinity Motor (NASDAQ:VEV – Get Rating) and Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Vicinity Motor and Ferrari’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vicinity Motor $41.71 million 1.53 -$7.32 million ($0.36) -4.44 Ferrari $5.05 billion 7.87 $982.88 million $5.54 38.86

Ferrari has higher revenue and earnings than Vicinity Motor. Vicinity Motor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ferrari, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vicinity Motor -50.44% -36.45% -24.50% Ferrari 19.35% 40.61% 12.83%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Vicinity Motor and Ferrari’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Vicinity Motor and Ferrari, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vicinity Motor 0 0 0 0 N/A Ferrari 0 6 10 0 2.63

Ferrari has a consensus target price of $237.00, suggesting a potential upside of 10.09%. Given Ferrari’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ferrari is more favorable than Vicinity Motor.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.5% of Vicinity Motor shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.4% of Ferrari shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Ferrari beats Vicinity Motor on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vicinity Motor

Vicinity Motor Corp. designs, builds, and distributes a suite of transit buses for public and commercial use under the Vicinity brand in the United States and Canada. It offers electric, CNG, and clean diesel buses, as well as electric trucks and spare parts. The company was formerly known as Grande West Transportation Group Inc. and changed its name to Vicinity Motor Corp. in March 2021. Vicinity Motor Corp. founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Aldergrove, Canada.

About Ferrari

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hyper cars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars. In addition, the company licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods; Ferrari World, a theme park in Abu Dhabi, the United Arab Emirates; and Ferrari Land Portaventura, a theme park in Europe. Further, it provides direct or indirect finance and leasing services to retail clients and dealers; manages racetracks, as well as owns and manages two museums in Maranello and Modena, Italy; and develops and sells a line of apparel and accessories through its monobrand stores. As of December 31, 2021, it had a total of 30 retail Ferrari stores, including 14 franchised stores and 16 owned stores. The company also sells its products through a network of 172 authorized dealers operating 191 points of sale worldwide, as well as through its website, store.ferrari.com. Ferrari N.V. was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Maranello, Italy.

