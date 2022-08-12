Cormark Comments on Martinrea International Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (TSE:MRE)

Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE – Get Rating) – Analysts at Cormark issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Martinrea International in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 9th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.46 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Martinrea International’s current full-year earnings is $2.54 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Martinrea International’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.07 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on MRE. TD Securities upgraded Martinrea International from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and set a C$14.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Martinrea International from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Martinrea International from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC lifted their price objective on Martinrea International from C$9.75 to C$10.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Martinrea International from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$12.83.

Shares of Martinrea International stock opened at C$11.01 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$8.95 and a 200 day moving average of C$9.00. Martinrea International has a 12 month low of C$7.43 and a 12 month high of C$12.82. The stock has a market capitalization of C$885.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.05, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 28th. Martinrea International’s payout ratio is 71.43%.

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

