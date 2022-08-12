Cormark Increases Orla Mining (CVE:OLA) Price Target to C$6.25

Orla Mining (CVE:OLA – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Cormark from C$5.50 to C$6.25 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 346.43% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Scotiabank raised their price target on Orla Mining from C$6.75 to C$7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Orla Mining from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th.

CVE:OLA opened at C$1.40 on Wednesday. Orla Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$1.08 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 13.00 and a current ratio of 13.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.40 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of C$250.90 million and a P/E ratio of -22.95.

In other Orla Mining news, Director Timothy Quentin Haldane sold 67,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.40, for a total transaction of C$230,560.03. Following the sale, the director now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,191,085.

Orla Mining Ltd. operates as a mineral exploration company. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Cerro Quema project with three concessions that cover an area of 14,833 hectares located on the Azuero Peninsula. The company was formerly known as Red Mile Minerals Corp.

