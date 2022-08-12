Cormark Lowers Parkit Enterprise (CVE:PKT) Price Target to C$1.30

Parkit Enterprise (CVE:PKT – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by analysts at Cormark from C$1.60 to C$1.30 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s target price suggests a potential upside of 34.02% from the stock’s current price.
Parkit Enterprise Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of PKT opened at C$0.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$235.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.61, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Parkit Enterprise has a 1-year low of C$0.90 and a 1-year high of C$1.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.98 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.15.
Parkit Enterprise Company Profile
