Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Expected to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Abramowitz now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.58 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.59. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Corporate Office Properties Trust’s current full-year earnings is $2.34 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Corporate Office Properties Trust’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.63 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.80.

NYSE OFC opened at $27.48 on Thursday. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $23.89 and a 52 week high of $29.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.82.

In related news, Director Robert L. Denton sold 3,416 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.74, for a total transaction of $91,343.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,382.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OFC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,910,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,657,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 15,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 2,821 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $649,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth $434,000.

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

