Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) Stock Holdings Lifted by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 478,449 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,117 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Coty were worth $4,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coty by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 14,993,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,436,000 after acquiring an additional 108,752 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Coty by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,336,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,538,000 after acquiring an additional 578,845 shares in the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Coty by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112,011 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP boosted its stake in shares of Coty by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 5,222,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coty by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,879,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,238,000 after acquiring an additional 788,463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Coty

In related news, Director Olivier Goudet bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.45 per share, with a total value of $645,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 739,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,767,382.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Coty Trading Down 0.3 %

Coty stock opened at $7.42 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.47 and a beta of 2.00. Coty Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.90 and a 12 month high of $11.12.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Coty had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 3.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Coty Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on COTY shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Coty in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Coty from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on Coty from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Coty from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Coty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.85.

About Coty

(Get Rating)

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, Kim Kardashian West, and Tiffany & Co brands.

Further Reading

