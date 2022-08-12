Covestro AG (OTCMKTS:COVTY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Covestro AG (OTCMKTS:COVTY – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.94.

COVTY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Societe Generale cut their price objective on Covestro from €56.00 ($57.14) to €45.00 ($45.92) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Covestro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Barclays reduced their price target on Covestro from €71.00 ($72.45) to €60.00 ($61.22) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Covestro from €62.00 ($63.27) to €58.50 ($59.69) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded Covestro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €34.00 ($34.69) target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

Covestro Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS COVTY opened at $16.40 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.06, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.21. Covestro has a one year low of $15.64 and a one year high of $34.97.

About Covestro

Covestro AG supplies high-tech polymer materials and related application solutions. It operates in two segments, Performance Materials, and Solutions & Specialties. The Performance Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies high-performance materials, such as polyurethanes and polycarbonates, and base chemicals, which include diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI), toluylene diisocyanate, long-chain polyols, and polycarbonate resins for use in furniture and wood processing, construction, automotive, and transportation industries, as well as roof structures, insulation for buildings and refrigerators, mattresses, car seats, and other applications.

