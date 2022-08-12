Cowen Boosts Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) Price Target to $53.00

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) had its price target increased by analysts at Cowen from $45.00 to $53.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s target price suggests a potential upside of 27.37% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on GO. DA Davidson lowered shares of Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Grocery Outlet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.30.

Grocery Outlet Stock Down 1.1 %

GO stock opened at $41.61 on Wednesday. Grocery Outlet has a 52-week low of $21.01 and a 52-week high of $46.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.30, a P/E/G ratio of 5.54 and a beta of -0.27.

Insider Transactions at Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet ( NASDAQ:GO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.05. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The business had revenue of $897.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $859.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Grocery Outlet will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total transaction of $901,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,743,909.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total transaction of $72,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,498,763.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total transaction of $901,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,743,909.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 640,705 shares of company stock worth $25,024,384 in the last 90 days. 11.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Grocery Outlet

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GO. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Grocery Outlet in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 1st quarter worth about $118,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 2nd quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 2nd quarter worth about $137,000. 96.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

