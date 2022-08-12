Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) a €6.00 Price Target

Schaeffler (FRA:SHA – Get Rating) has been assigned a €6.00 ($6.12) target price by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.17% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.50 ($7.65) price objective on Schaeffler in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Warburg Research set a €6.80 ($6.94) price objective on Schaeffler in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €6.00 ($6.12) price objective on Schaeffler in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. DZ Bank set a €6.50 ($6.63) price objective on Schaeffler in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group set a €5.40 ($5.51) price objective on Schaeffler in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

Schaeffler Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of SHA stock opened at €5.76 ($5.88) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €5.69 and a 200-day moving average of €5.76. Schaeffler has a one year low of €11.30 ($11.53) and a one year high of €16.74 ($17.08).

About Schaeffler

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

