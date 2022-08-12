Credit Suisse Group Trims Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Target Price to $25.00

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $33.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 81.69% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on NCLH. Susquehanna started coverage on Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They set a “positive” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They set a “positive” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $27.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.38.

Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:NCLH opened at $13.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.57, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.91. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 1 year low of $10.31 and a 1 year high of $29.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Norwegian Cruise Line ( NYSE:NCLH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.27). Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 166.44% and a negative return on equity of 148.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.93) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26881.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line will post -2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Norwegian Cruise Line news, Director Russell W. Galbut bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.12 per share, for a total transaction of $1,512,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 489,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,407,545.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Norwegian Cruise Line

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 5,020.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 115.4% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 56.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

