Crew Energy (TSE:CR) PT Raised to C$8.00 at Raymond James

Crew Energy (TSE:CR – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Raymond James from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 34.68% from the stock’s current price.

CR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cormark upped their price objective on Crew Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Crew Energy from C$7.50 to C$6.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Crew Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Crew Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Crew Energy from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$6.61.

Shares of CR stock opened at C$5.94 on Wednesday. Crew Energy has a 1 year low of C$1.52 and a 1 year high of C$6.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.98, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$4.72. The company has a market cap of C$930.48 million and a PE ratio of 5.30.

Crew Energy ( TSE:CR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.37 by C$0.18. The company had revenue of C$198.24 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Crew Energy will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John Albert Brussa acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$4.82 per share, with a total value of C$241,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,606,293 shares in the company, valued at C$7,742,332.26. In related news, Senior Officer Kurtis Fischer sold 36,097 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.47, for a total value of C$233,439.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 676,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,376,671.59. Also, Director John Albert Brussa acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$4.82 per share, for a total transaction of C$241,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,606,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,742,332.26.

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. It primarily holds interests in Septimus, West Septimus, Groundbirch/Monias, Tower, and Attachie, areas located in the southwest, south, and west of Fort St.

