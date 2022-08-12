Critical Analysis: Captor Capital (OTCMKTS:CPTRF) & Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC)

Captor Capital (OTCMKTS:CPTRF – Get Rating) and Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Captor Capital and Lithium Americas, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Captor Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A Lithium Americas 0 1 11 0 2.92

Lithium Americas has a consensus price target of $40.70, suggesting a potential upside of 38.77%. Given Lithium Americas’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Lithium Americas is more favorable than Captor Capital.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

0.2% of Captor Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.9% of Lithium Americas shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Captor Capital and Lithium Americas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Captor Capital -57.21% -39.48% -27.29% Lithium Americas N/A -13.59% -9.90%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Captor Capital and Lithium Americas’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Captor Capital $26.12 million 0.26 -$14.68 million ($0.28) -0.62 Lithium Americas N/A N/A -$38.49 million ($0.54) -54.31

Captor Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Lithium Americas. Lithium Americas is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Captor Capital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Lithium Americas beats Captor Capital on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Captor Capital

(Get Rating)

Captor Capital Corp. engages in the manufacture and retail sale of cannabis products in the United States. It operates two dispensaries under the CHAI Cannabis Co. brand in Santa Cruz and Monterey, California, as well as operates an e-commerce site under the CHAI-brand. The company was formerly known as NWT Uranium Corp. and changed its name to Captor Capital Corp. in June 2017. Captor Capital Corp. was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

About Lithium Americas

(Get Rating)

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States and Argentina. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada; and Pastos Grandes project located in the Salta province of Argentina. The company was formerly known as Western Lithium USA Corporation and changed its name to Lithium Americas Corp. in March 2016. Lithium Americas Corp. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

