Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA) Insider Jez K. Maiden Purchases 2 Shares

Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA – Get Rating) insider Jez K. Maiden purchased 2 shares of Croda International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 7,162 ($86.54) per share, for a total transaction of £143.24 ($173.08).

Croda International Stock Up 0.1 %

LON CRDA opened at GBX 7,242 ($87.51) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.10. Croda International Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 5,862 ($70.83) and a 52 week high of £105.05 ($126.93). The firm has a market capitalization of £10.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,436.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 6,704.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 7,124.15.

Get Croda International alerts:

Croda International Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 47 ($0.57) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.66%. Croda International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Croda International Company Profile

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CRDA. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Croda International from GBX 9,000 ($108.75) to GBX 8,400 ($101.50) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Croda International from GBX 8,300 ($100.29) to GBX 8,100 ($97.87) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Croda International from GBX 6,600 ($79.75) to GBX 6,000 ($72.50) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 8,100 ($97.87).

(Get Rating)

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Consumer Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. The company offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Croda International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Croda International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.