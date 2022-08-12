Crumly & Associates Inc. Purchases 1,369 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Crumly & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,100 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Apple comprises 1.2% of Crumly & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Crumly & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Daniels&Tansey LLP raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Daniels&Tansey LLP now owns 3,858 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Donald L. Hagan LLC lifted its position in Apple by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 18,220 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,181,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Goodwin Daniel L lifted its position in Apple by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 12,761 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,230,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Apple by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 19,081 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,332,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp lifted its position in Apple by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 7,025 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $168.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.23. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.04 and a 1-year high of $182.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $147.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.16.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $82.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.97 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 152.97% and a net margin of 25.71%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, April 28th that permits the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.18%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total value of $4,119,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 427,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,411,823.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on AAPL. set a $175.00 price target on Apple in a research report on Friday, July 29th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Apple from $173.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Itaú Unibanco began coverage on Apple in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. Fundamental Research set a $177.07 target price on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $139.00 target price on Apple in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.27.

Apple Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

