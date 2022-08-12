CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) PT Lowered to C$17.50

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by research analysts at CIBC from C$18.00 to C$17.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. CIBC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 2.40% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. National Bankshares lowered their price target on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

TSE CRT.UN opened at C$17.09 on Wednesday. CT Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$15.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$18.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$16.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$17.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.47, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of C$4.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.05.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:CRT.UN) is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties primarily located in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of over 325 properties totaling approximately 26 million square feet of GLA, consisting primarily of retail properties located across Canada.

