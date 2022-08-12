Cue Health (NASDAQ:HLTH) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Cue Health Inc. (NASDAQ:HLTH – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $4.88, but opened at $5.26. Cue Health shares last traded at $4.62, with a volume of 4,541 shares traded.

The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Cue Health from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cue Health

In related news, insider Clint Sever sold 26,664 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.33, for a total value of $88,791.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,986,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,274,006.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders sold 79,992 shares of company stock valued at $277,306 in the last three months. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLTH. Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC bought a new position in Cue Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,927,000. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in Cue Health in the first quarter worth approximately $89,000. Front Barnett Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Cue Health in the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Cue Health by 84.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 4,702 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Cue Health in the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. 26.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cue Health Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.12.

Cue Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cue Health Inc, a healthcare technology company, designs and develops diagnostic platform for diagnostic tests for individuals, enterprises, healthcare providers and payors, and public health agencies. The company offers Cue Integrated Care platform comprising hardware and software components, such as Cue Health Monitoring System consisting of Cue Reader, a portable and reusable reader, Cue Cartridge, a single-use test cartridge, and Cue Wand, a sample collection wand; Cue Data and Innovation Layer, a solution with cloud-based data and analytics capability; Cue Virtual Care Delivery Apps, which include Cue Health App and Cue Enterprise Dashboard; and Cue Ecosystem Integrations and Apps, a solution that allows integrations with third-party applications and sensors.

