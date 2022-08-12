Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) Holdings Cut by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,570 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,062 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Customers Bancorp were worth $4,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CUBI. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,135 shares of the bank’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Customers Bancorp by 65.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 38,996 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after buying an additional 15,496 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Customers Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $1,360,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Customers Bancorp by 149.7% in the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 85,781 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,608,000 after buying an additional 51,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Customers Bancorp by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 112,967 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,385,000 after buying an additional 19,615 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CUBI. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $63.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.57.

Shares of CUBI stock opened at $38.99 on Friday. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.19 and a 12-month high of $76.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.08). Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 38.56% and a return on equity of 29.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company offers deposits products, including checking, savings, MMDA, and other deposits accounts. It offers loan products, including commercial mortgage warehouse loans, multi-family and commercial real estate loans, business banking, small business loans, equipment financing, residential mortgage loans, and installment loans.

