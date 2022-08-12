DA Davidson Comments on United Bankshares, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:UBSI)

United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of United Bankshares in a report released on Wednesday, August 10th. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for United Bankshares’ current full-year earnings is $2.55 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for United Bankshares’ FY2022 earnings at $2.81 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.95 EPS.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 33.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS.

Separately, Raymond James lowered their price target on United Bankshares from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th.

UBSI opened at $39.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.69. United Bankshares has a 1-year low of $31.74 and a 1-year high of $39.79.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UBSI. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in United Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,481,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in United Bankshares by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of United Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth $890,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 4,570 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 44,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, NOW accounts, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

