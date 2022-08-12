Deere & Company (DE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, August 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $6.61 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.65 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.16 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.58% and a net margin of 12.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Deere & Company to post $23 EPS for the current fiscal year and $26 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Deere & Company Stock Up 2.7 %
Shares of DE opened at $361.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $110.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Deere & Company has a one year low of $283.81 and a one year high of $446.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $322.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $364.29.
In other Deere & Company news, insider John H. Stone sold 17,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,321.07, for a total transaction of $74,084,745.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,118,403.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DE. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 185.0% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 268,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,427,000 after purchasing an additional 174,097 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Deere & Company by 21.4% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 781,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $324,580,000 after purchasing an additional 137,950 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Deere & Company by 9,580.6% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 121,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,474,000 after purchasing an additional 120,236 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Deere & Company by 36.1% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 416,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,101,000 after purchasing an additional 110,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in Deere & Company by 184.7% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 158,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,972,000 after purchasing an additional 103,027 shares during the last quarter. 67.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
DE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Bank of America lowered shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $475.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Deere & Company from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $401.00 to $416.00 in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $419.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $425.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.00.
Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.
