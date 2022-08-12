Deere & Company (DE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, August 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $6.61 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.65 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.16 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.58% and a net margin of 12.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Deere & Company to post $23 EPS for the current fiscal year and $26 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of DE opened at $361.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $110.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Deere & Company has a one year low of $283.81 and a one year high of $446.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $322.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $364.29.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.58%.

In other Deere & Company news, insider John H. Stone sold 17,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,321.07, for a total transaction of $74,084,745.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,118,403.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Deere & Company

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DE. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 185.0% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 268,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,427,000 after purchasing an additional 174,097 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Deere & Company by 21.4% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 781,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $324,580,000 after purchasing an additional 137,950 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Deere & Company by 9,580.6% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 121,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,474,000 after purchasing an additional 120,236 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Deere & Company by 36.1% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 416,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,101,000 after purchasing an additional 110,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in Deere & Company by 184.7% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 158,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,972,000 after purchasing an additional 103,027 shares during the last quarter. 67.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Bank of America lowered shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $475.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Deere & Company from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $401.00 to $416.00 in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $419.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $425.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.00.

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.