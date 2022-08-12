Desjardins Comments on Laurentian Bank of Canada’s Q3 2022 Earnings (TSE:LB)

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Rating) – Desjardins decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 8th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.22 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.24. The consensus estimate for Laurentian Bank of Canada’s current full-year earnings is $5.30 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Laurentian Bank of Canada’s FY2022 earnings at $5.13 EPS.

Get Laurentian Bank of Canada alerts:

LB has been the subject of several other research reports. CSFB raised their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$39.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. TD Securities raised their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$44.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. CIBC lifted their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$44.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$49.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$46.18.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada stock opened at C$42.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.83 billion and a PE ratio of 29.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$40.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$41.06. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of C$36.54 and a 12 month high of C$45.29.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported C$1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.16 by C$0.23. The company had revenue of C$259.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$250.35 million.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 4th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. This is a positive change from Laurentian Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 117.48%.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; real estate, and equipment and inventory financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.