Deswell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSWL) Short Interest Up 1,300.0% in July

Deswell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSWL – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a growth of 1,300.0% from the July 15th total of 200 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Deswell Industries Stock Performance

Deswell Industries stock opened at $3.19 on Friday. Deswell Industries has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $5.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.49.

Deswell Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a yield of 6.1%.

About Deswell Industries

Deswell Industries, Inc manufactures and sells injection-molded plastic parts and components, electronic products and subassemblies, and metallic molds and accessory parts for original equipment manufacturers and contract manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Plastic Injection Molding and Electronic Products Assembling.

