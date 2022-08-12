Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Kion Group (FRA:KGX) a €54.00 Price Target

Kion Group (FRA:KGX – Get Rating) has been given a €54.00 ($55.10) price objective by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 19.76% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley set a €63.00 ($64.29) price objective on Kion Group in a research note on Monday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €66.00 ($67.35) price objective on Kion Group in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €29.00 ($29.59) price objective on Kion Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €68.00 ($69.39) target price on Kion Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Warburg Research set a €66.00 ($67.35) target price on Kion Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th.

Get Kion Group alerts:

Kion Group Price Performance

Shares of FRA KGX opened at €45.09 ($46.01) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is €42.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is €56.25. Kion Group has a 1-year low of €57.87 ($59.05) and a 1-year high of €81.82 ($83.49).

About Kion Group

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks & Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklift and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM brand names.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Kion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.