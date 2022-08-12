Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Price Target to $8.00

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Rating) had its price target raised by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.83% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on HIMS. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.14.

HIMS stock opened at $7.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.29 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.78. Hims & Hers Health has a fifty-two week low of $2.72 and a fifty-two week high of $9.35.

Hims & Hers Health ( NYSE:HIMS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). The company had revenue of $113.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.89 million. Hims & Hers Health had a negative return on equity of 23.24% and a negative net margin of 22.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 89.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hims & Hers Health will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hims & Hers Health news, Director Lynne Chou O’keefe sold 10,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.35, for a total transaction of $43,695.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Lynne Chou O’keefe sold 10,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.35, for a total transaction of $43,695.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Irene Becklund sold 19,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $96,655.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,585. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 35.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Hims & Hers Health by 1,827.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 6,414 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Hims & Hers Health in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Hims & Hers Health in the second quarter worth about $62,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hims & Hers Health in the second quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new stake in Hims & Hers Health in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.22% of the company’s stock.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.

