Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (FRA:PBB) PT Set at €13.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (FRA:PBB – Get Rating) has been given a €13.00 ($13.27) target price by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 37.93% from the stock’s current price.
Deutsche Pfandbriefbank Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of PBB opened at €9.43 ($9.62) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €9.11 and its 200-day moving average is €10.37. Deutsche Pfandbriefbank has a 12-month low of €10.36 ($10.57) and a 12-month high of €15.46 ($15.78).
Deutsche Pfandbriefbank Company Profile
