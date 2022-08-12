Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (FRA:PBB) PT Set at €13.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (FRA:PBB – Get Rating) has been given a €13.00 ($13.27) target price by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 37.93% from the stock’s current price.

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of PBB opened at €9.43 ($9.62) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €9.11 and its 200-day moving average is €10.37. Deutsche Pfandbriefbank has a 12-month low of €10.36 ($10.57) and a 12-month high of €15.46 ($15.78).

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank Company Profile

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG provides commercial real estate and public investment finance products. Its commercial real estate financing activities include financing instruments, such as financing investment projects, development finance, cross-border portfolio financing, investment bridge finance facilities, standby/backup facilities, and derivatives.

