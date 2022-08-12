DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 730,759 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 3,587 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in DHT were worth $4,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of DHT by 329.5% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 8,238 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 6,320 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of DHT in the fourth quarter worth $95,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DHT in the first quarter worth $141,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of DHT in the fourth quarter worth $143,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of DHT by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 30,972 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 12,805 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DHT opened at $7.74 on Friday. DHT Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.55 and a 12 month high of $7.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.96 and a beta of -0.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.94.

DHT ( NYSE:DHT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The shipping company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.08. DHT had a negative net margin of 14.16% and a negative return on equity of 6.76%. The firm had revenue of $54.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that DHT Holdings, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DHT shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of DHT in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of DHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of DHT from $7.50 to $8.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th.

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. As of March 17, 2022, it had a fleet of 26 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,043,657 deadweight tons. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

